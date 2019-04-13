POLL CLOSED: What should happen to the Long John Silver’s restaurant in Plymouth?
By:
Staff Report
Saturday, April 13, 2019
PLYMOUTH
It is obvious that most voters want the LJS location to remain a restaurant.
Here’s how you voted:
Let it become an O'Reilly's Auto Parts: 4% (47 votes)
I want it to stay a Long John Silver's restaurant: 37% (396 votes)
I'd like to see a different restaurant at the location: 52% (554 votes)
I'd like to see a different retail business at the site: 6% (65 votes)
Total votes: 1,062