Poll closed! Voters: Long John Silver’s should be a Chick-fil-A

By a wide margin, voters on the Pilot News website said the closing Long John Silver’s should become a Chick-fil-A instead of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

Public relations officials for Long John Silver’s, 1930 N. Michigan St., said earlier this month that the fast food restaurant will close at an unspecified date in the future.

In early April, the Plymouth Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request from Fortville-based Clover Development for a variance to allow the continued use of parking perpendicular and adjacent to the Michigan Street right-of-way at the property.

Clover Development wants to build an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on the site.

But what does the public really want for the location? How did your favorite restaurant stack up?

Here’s how visitors to the thepilotnews.com voted:

– Keep Long John Silver’s: 8 percent (67 votes)

– Expanded CVS: 0 percent (3 votes)

– Chick-fil-A: 27 percent (214 votes)

– Panda Express: 6 percent (45 votes)

– Chipotle 6 percent (44 votes)

– Starbucks: 2 percent (13 votes)

– Dunkin Donuts: 5 percent (38 votes)

– Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: 3 percent (22 votes)

– Five Guys Burgers & Fries: 4 percent (31 votes)

– Olive Garden: 5 percent (41 votes)

– McAlister’s Deli: 2 percent (18 votes)

– White Castle: 2 percent (19 votes)

– Penn Station: 0 percent (3 votes)

– Red Lobster: 2 percent (16 votes)

– Quiznos: 0 percent (3 votes)

– Logan’s Roadhouse: 1 percent (8 votes)

– Culver’s: 3 percent (23 votes)

– Portillo’s: 2 percent (14 votes)

– Firehouse Subs: 1 percent (6 votes)

– Cracker Barrel: 2 percent (18 votes)

– Steak and Shake: 3 percent (23 votes)

– Texas Roadhouse: 5 percent (40 votes)

– Golden Corral: 4 percent (28 votes)

– Krispy Kreme: 0 percent (3 votes)

– Blaze Pizza: 1 percent (6 votes)

– Noodles and Company: 1 percent (7 votes)

– IHOP: 2 percent (16 votes)

– Fazoli's: 2 percent (19 votes)

– Buffalo Wild Wings 2 percent (12 votes)

Total votes: 800

The poll is now closed.