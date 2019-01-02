POLL CLOSED: The New Year’s Eve celebration results are in!

Wow. Most voters weren’t too enthused to celebrate the start of 2019.

Here are the results:

I’m partying on the town and not coming home until well after midnight! 7% (3 votes)

I’m going to visit with friends and family and (maybe) watching the Times Square Ball Drop. 7% (3 votes)

I’m going out to dinner, but I’ll be home by midnight and (maybe) watching the Times Square Ball Drop. 5% (2 votes)

I’m staying home, relaxing and (maybe) watching the Times Square Ball Drop. 35% (15 votes)

Who cares?!? I’ll be asleep well before midnight. 44% (19 votes)

Other 2% (1 vote)

Make sure to vote in our next poll!