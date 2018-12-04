POLL CLOSED! Here's what voters said was their favorite Christmas movie

Was it "Miracle on 34th Street" or "Die Hard?" Maybe it was "A Christmas Story?"

Here’s a breakdown of the votes:

It’s a Wonderful Life 20%

The Nightmare Before Christmas 2%

Miracle on 34th Street 2%

Die Hard 5%

A Christmas Story 13%

Elf 7%

A Christmas Carol (Any version) 2%

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 31%

The Nativity Story 6%

Other 12%

There were 95 total votes.

Make sure to participate in our next poll to pick your favorite Christmas-themed or Hanukah-themed cartoon.