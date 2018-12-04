POLL CLOSED! Here's what voters said was their favorite Christmas movie
By:
Staff Report
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Plymouth, IN
Was it "Miracle on 34th Street" or "Die Hard?" Maybe it was "A Christmas Story?"
Here’s a breakdown of the votes:
It’s a Wonderful Life 20%
The Nightmare Before Christmas 2%
Miracle on 34th Street 2%
Die Hard 5%
A Christmas Story 13%
Elf 7%
A Christmas Carol (Any version) 2%
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 31%
The Nativity Story 6%
Other 12%
There were 95 total votes.
Make sure to participate in our next poll to pick your favorite Christmas-themed or Hanukah-themed cartoon.