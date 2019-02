The Academy Award for best picture hasn’t yet been announced, but you’ve made your voices heard.

Here are the results of your votes for the best picture Oscar:

BlacKKKlansman, 13 percent

Roma, 0 percent

The Favourite, 0 percent

Bohemian Rhapsody, 20 percent

Vice, 0 percent

Green Book, 0 percent

A Star is Born, 47 percent

Black Panther, 20 percent

15 total votes