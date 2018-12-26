POLL CLOSED! Here’s the vote for your favorite Christmas carol
By:
Staff report
Wednesday, December 26, 2018
PLYMOUTH
Here are the results of the poll asking the community for its favorite Christmas carol:
-- Santa Baby, 3 percent
-- Blue Christmas, 7 percent
-- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, 1 percent
-- A Holly Jolly Christmas, 1 percent
-- Jingle Bells, 2 percent
-- Jingle Bell Rock, 6 percent
-- Joy to the World, 7 percent
-- Silent Night, 9 percent
-- Hark! the Herald Angels Sing, 2 percent
-- Baby It's Cold Outside, 18 percent
-- White Christmas, 6 percent
-- Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, 1 percent
-- Winter Wonderland, 2 percent
-- Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer, 3 percent
-- O Holy Night, 15 percent
-- Feliz Navidad, 4 percent
-- All I Want for Christmas is You, 3 percent
-- Other, 11 percent
Total votes: 101