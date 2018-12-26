POLL CLOSED! Here’s the vote for your favorite Christmas carol

Wednesday, December 26, 2018
PLYMOUTH

Here are the results of the poll asking the community for its favorite Christmas carol:

-- Santa Baby, 3 percent

-- Blue Christmas, 7 percent

-- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, 1 percent

-- A Holly Jolly Christmas, 1 percent

-- Jingle Bells, 2 percent

-- Jingle Bell Rock, 6 percent

-- Joy to the World, 7 percent

-- Silent Night, 9 percent

-- Hark! the Herald Angels Sing, 2 percent

-- Baby It's Cold Outside, 18 percent

-- White Christmas, 6 percent

-- Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, 1 percent

-- Winter Wonderland, 2 percent

-- Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer, 3 percent

-- O Holy Night, 15 percent

-- Feliz Navidad, 4 percent

-- All I Want for Christmas is You, 3 percent

-- Other, 11 percent

Total votes: 101

