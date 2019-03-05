POLL CLOSED: Did you believe Michael Cohen’s testimony last week before Congress about President Trump?
By:
Staff Report
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
PLYMOUTH
Did you believe Michael Cohen’s testimony last week before Congress about President Trump?
Most of you did.
Here are the results:
No way! He lied when he testified before Congress previously. He can’t be trusted. 39 votes, 38 percent
Well … I believe some of Cohen’s testimony about some things, but not everything. 11 votes, 11 percent
Yes, he seemed credible and remorseful. The House of Representatives needs to conduct more hearings and investigate further. 52 votes, 51 percent
Total votes: 102
