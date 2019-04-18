POLL CLOSED: ‘Game of Thrones’ will end with no Iron Throne

The voters have spoken and most believe HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will end with the Iron Throne destroyed.

Here are the results of who you think will end up sitting on the Iron Throne when the TV show’s final season ends:

The Night King 5% (2 votes)

Daenerys Targaryen 19% (7 votes)

Jon Snow 22% (8 votes)

Tyrion Lannister 0% (0 votes)

Cersei Lannister 0% (0 votes)

Jaime Lannister 3% (1 vote)

Sansa Stark 0% (0 votes)

Arya Stark 11% (4 votes)

Theon Greyjoy 0% (0 votes)

Euron Greyjoy 0% (0 votes)

Yara Greyjoy 0% (0 votes)

Lyanna Mormont, the Lady of Bear Island 3% (1 vote)

None of the above. 8% (3 votes)

The Iron Throne will be destroyed. 30% (11 votes)

Total votes: 37