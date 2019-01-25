Police: Suspect in 5 murders dreamed of killing classmates

A former Marshall County resident charged with five counts of premeditated murder in Florida has a history of mental health issues and previously dreamed of killing people, according to police reports.

Zephen A. Xaver, 21, of Sebring, Fla., made an initial appearance in a Highlands County courtroom on Thursday.

He is accused of shooting to death five people — four employees and one customer — inside SunTrust Bank in Sebring on Wednesday.

Xaver was being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail late Thursday.

