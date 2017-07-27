Police: Slain doctor refused shooter’s wife opioids

Law enforcement officials in St. Joseph County now say the man who shot to death a doctor Wednesday did it because the doctor denied his wife opioid medication.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide officials identified the shooter as 48-year-old Michael Jarvis during a press conference Thursday.

Jarvis’ wife was a patient of Dr. Todd Graham, 56, who practiced at St. Joseph Regional Health’s Elm Road Medical Campus near southern Mishawaka on the south side of the bypass.

Graham refused to prescribe opioids for the woman earlier Wednesday. Jarvis confronted Graham at about 1 p.m. and shot him to death, South Bend-area media are reporting.

Jarvis' wife was not identified.

Jarvis then drove to a friend’s home near Dragoon and Valley trails, west of Bremen Highway, and shot himself outside.

As a precaution, all of St. Joseph Health’s regional facilities, including St. Joseph Health System Plymouth Medical Center, were placed on lockdown following the shooting.