Police respond to shooter in Michigan Street home on Thursday evening

At about 7 p.m. Thursday area police swarmed the area of Michigan and Harrison streets in Plymouth after reports of an active shooter.

Plymouth High School went on lock down as standard protective procedure, but after the suspect was caught, the school released the lock down.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released and it is believed no one was injured, but the suspect allegedly fired shots inside the home in the 800 block of Michigan.

Police were able to take one man into custody after brief negotiations.

