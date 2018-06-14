Police: Fake money found in Bourbon

Bourbon law enforcement officials are warning the public to be on the lookout for phony money being passed around.

Bourbon police Sgt. Rick Kanarr said the manager of Freedom Express, 211 W. Center St., reported the incident shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The convenience store manager, who wasn’t identified by Kanarr, reportedly found the fake money – a $10 bill – in the store’s parking lot.

While the money looked real in many ways, it was easily identified as not being real, Kanarr said in a news release.

“The bill clearly states ‘PROP’ on it in three different places,” the sergeant said in a news release, “and also it states 'this is not legal tender'”

Anyone with information about the fake money should contact the Bourbon Police Department at 574-342-3105.