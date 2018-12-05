Police confirm one fatality in U.S. 31 school bus accident

Police have confirmed that one student has died as a result of a school bus crash on U.S. 31 in Marshall County earlier this morning. This was an East Pulaski school bus.

A flatbed truck rear ended the bus on U.S. 31 near Argos. Police say they don't know if weather was a factor in the crash.

One lane of southbound traffic has reopened on U.S. 31 and northbound is still closed.

One child was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend, according to police. The other children were taken to St Joseph Hospital in Marshall County to be reunited with their parents.

Police confirm that there were 39 students on the bus. Their ages are not known at this time.

Police believe the students were on a field trip.

The crash happened next to a rail crossing and police say buses are required to stop. Police are still investigating what the driver of the flatbed was doing before the crash.