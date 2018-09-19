Plymouth woman severely injured in farming accident

The Marshall County Sheriff Department received a 911 call Tuesday, Sept. 18 around 3:13 p.m. of a female caught in farm equipment in a cornfield on Peach Rd. near the intersection of 13th Road. According to a press release the department issued, when emergency personnel arrived it was discovered that Laurie Hayn was caught in a combine. She was still conscious and responsive. The Plymouth Fire Department and paramedics were able to extricated her from the combine. Hayn was flown by Med Flight from the scene to Memorial Hospital.

Laurie Hayn stated that she went into the cornfield in an area that she thought Ronald Hayn was not going to be since he just went through there. She said the next thing she knew the combine was onto her.