Plymouth woman gets 10 years in prison for dealing heroin

A Plymouth woman will spend the next decade in prison after she pleaded guilty Thursday in a pair court cases to dealing narcotics, but charges that she stole from a city business in a check-cashing scheme were dismissed.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said Jennifer Krueger, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of dealing in narcotics, both Level 4 felonies, as part of an agreement.

Chipman said Krueger was sentenced to five years each for dealing the drugs, which were identified as heroin in the charging information. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 10 years.

