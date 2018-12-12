Plymouth teen implicated in Koontz Lake holdup

A Plymouth teen was being held on $500,000 bond in the Starke County Jail after he was charged for his alleged role in the armed holdup of a Koontz Lake convenience store.

The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged 16-year-old Matthew Sharp as an adult with armed robbery, criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of theft.

The charges were filed on Friday, but Sharp has not yet been arraigned on the charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear when he will make an initial court appearance.

The most serious charge against him, armed robbery, is a Level 3 felony punishable by three to 16 years if convicted.

