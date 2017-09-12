Plymouth teams place at Invite
The Plymouth cross country teams had great performances Saturday at the Rensselaer Invite. The freshman and sophomore boys placed first out of 12 teams in the 9th/10th grade race. The junior and senior boys also placed first out of 11 teams in the 11th/12th grade race. The freshman and sophomore ladies placed sixth out of 11 teams in the 9th/10th grade race; and the junior/senior ladies placed fourth out of six teams.
Overall, more than half of the Plymouth runners ran best times ever. Leading Plymouth was Senior Jeff Oliver breaking the 17-minute mark, running a 16.54. Sophomore Brady Hissong broke the 18-minute mark for the first time running 17.37 and coming in fourth for the Pilgrims. Junior Justin Cartwright bested his personal best by three minutes, running a time of 19.38. For the girls, freshman Ella Hissong was just short of breaking the 21-minute mark running a time of 21.00. Juniors Olga Roldan Lozano and Alissa Knapp — along with Sophomores Sydney Morrow and Ashley Rosas — beat their personal bests by roughly a minute. The regular season record for the boys is 3-2 and the regular season record for the girls is 1-4.
