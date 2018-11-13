Plymouth students honor veterans

Students at Plymouth High School got an early start on Veterans Day.

On Friday morning, student government leaders welcomed local veterans for a complimentary breakfast.

Along with sharing breakfast, students enjoyed talking to the veterans about their experiences serving our country.

Last year 44 veterans attended the breakfast, this year more than 50 made their way to PHS to enjoy a hearty meal before this year’s Veterans Day community and schoolwide program.

On the menu for the breakfast: homemade pancakes, coffee cake, egg casserole, orange juice, coffee, and milk.

Seniors Julia Patrick and Jackson Lee made the pancakes behind the scenes, while the rest of the class officers served the veterans in the lobby area just east of the varsity gymnasium.

Plymouth High School Senior class officers are Olyvia Clark, Julia Patrick, Jackson Lee, Paige Young and Jack Garner.

The Junior class officers are Olive Stanton, Hugh Smith, Alaina Clady, Graci Holm and Elle Lee.

The Sophomore class officers are Drew Harrell, Austin Kizer, Makayla Wilson and Chloe Garner.

The Freshmen class officers are Quentin Crawford, Nick DePalma, Sara Hunter, Olivia Newcomb, Franklin Paguada and Peyton Daley.

Mustangs learn about the importance of veterans through patriotic songs and lessons

Throughout November Menominee Elementary School teachers have been helping their students through patriotic songs, historical references and educational activities understand the contributions that veterans have made.

On Thursday, Menominee hosted its annual Veterans Day program in the school’s gymnasium.

The event was open to Mustang friends, family and the community.

Students in each grade level were able to honor veterans by displaying their patriotic artwork, showing their written messages on a projector, reading poems and singing songs.

Regardless of what type of presentation a class or group of students chose for their portion of the program, the message was clear that Menominee students understand and appreciate veterans.

The staff and students at Menominee would like to thank all of the guests who attended their 45-minute program on Thursday.