Plymouth schools referendum defeated

The voters of the Plymouth School District voted No on the referendum. Of the 2,434 voters that cast a vote on the public question, a resounding 64% voted No.

The referendum would have let the Plymouth Community School Corporation impose a property tax rate up to 19 cents on each 100 dollars of assessed valuation for the next eight years.

The additional funds were to be used only for student safety, mental health support and attracting and retaining teachers.

Andy Hartley the Superintendent of Plymouth Schools issued the following statement after the vote were tallied: "I want to express my sincere appreciation to all of the volunteers who spent their time and energy toward this effort.

Despite the outcome, I am confident in our purpose to have a positive impact in the lives of kids and that every one of our teachers and staff will continue their commitment to our students every day."

