Plymouth Public Library hosting ‘Fall Break DinoDig’

Looking for something to do during Fall break? Plymouth Public Library is offering several dinosaur themed activities throughout the week to entertain children of all ages.

Tuesday, Oct. 16 PPL will be featuring ‘The Good Dinosaur’ beginning at 1 p.m. for movie and a snack. Thursday, Oct. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the library is hosting ‘DinoDig’. Participants will perform their own ‘fossil dig’, play the ‘Feed the T-Rex’ bean bag toss game, and create their own dinosaur egg hatchery craft. Dinosaur themed snacks will be available.

