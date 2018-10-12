Plymouth Public Library hosting ‘Fall Break DinoDig’

‘Miss Lizzy Campbell’ is holding the dinosaur themed craft that will be available to make at Plymouth Public Library during Fall Break. Guests are welcome to participate in the fossil scavenger hunt and make this craft any time during Fall break. A variety of other activities are also being offered at specific times throughout the week.
By: 
Jamie Stoner
Staff Writer
jstoner@pilotnews.com
Friday, October 12, 2018
PLYMOUTH

Looking for something to do during Fall break? Plymouth Public Library is offering several dinosaur themed activities throughout the week to entertain children of all ages.

Tuesday, Oct. 16 PPL will be featuring ‘The Good Dinosaur’ beginning at 1 p.m. for movie and a snack. Thursday, Oct. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the library is hosting ‘DinoDig’. Participants will perform their own ‘fossil dig’, play the ‘Feed the T-Rex’ bean bag toss game, and create their own dinosaur egg hatchery craft. Dinosaur themed snacks will be available.

Read more about this in Friday's edition of the Pilot News.

Category: