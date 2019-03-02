Plymouth Public Library ‘The NOOK’ is holding ‘Teen Tech Week'

Next week is ‘Tech Week’ at ‘The Nook’ at Plymouth Public Library (PPL).

March 4th through the 8th students will be given the opportunity to explore several devices and play with apps to hone their ‘tech talents’.

PPL librarian Kirsten ‘Miss Kirsten’ Martin shared, “Our overarching goal for next week is the ‘E-cycling (electronics recycling) Drive’. We will take everything except vinyl and lithium batteries. Everything else, the Marshall County Recycle Depot will take. Anyone who has questions about what can be recycled can check the depot’s website.”

Marshall County Recycle Depot can be found online at www. myrecycledepot.org.

Martin cautioned, “Anyone electronics that you would like to have recycled at the Recycle Depot you can bring in to ‘The Nook’ and we will have a container there to put those in. Because it’s a public place, I would encourage anyone to wipe the memory from their devices before they surrender them. Unless, of course, it won’t turn on, in which case you don’t have to worry about it.”

In addition to the week long ‘E-cycling Drive’, activities are planned throughout the week.

Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.