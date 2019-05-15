Plymouth Mayor's Youth Council has annual Earth Day Clean-Up

The Plymouth Mayor’s Youth Council hosted its fifth annual Earth Day Clean-Up event Saturday.

With the help of Plymouth High School’s National Honor Society, the City of Plymouth, and the Plymouth Parks Department, members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were able to replace mulch in River Park Square with rock, plant two trees by the brand new footbridge, and plant flowers that were later delivered to a local nursing home for residents’ enjoyment, Griffin Nate, Mayor’s Youth Council president, said in a news release.

Additionally, work was officially started on the Pollinator Garden on West LaPorte Street and a shoe drive was held in conjunction with the Marshall County Recycling Depot.

“We as a council could not be happier with how the event unfolded,” Nate said the release. “As a collective whole, all groups involved worked together to get all agenda items completed. The results of the clean-up are visible to all Plymouth residents as they pass by River Park Square.”

Nate also detailed the tremendous outpouring of support the council received from the community: “This event would not have been possible without our sponsors, the Recycling Depot and Price Nurseries. Furthermore, the Mayor and his office staff were integral in our efforts to organize this year’s event,” according to the release.

The event concluded with a dedication of the streets involved in the council’s Adopt-a-Street program. In the near future, organizations and families that have adopted streets will be seeing their signs installed. If any business or family would like to learn more about adopting a street to help keep Plymouth’s streets clean, they should call the mayor’s office at 574-936-6717 or visit PlymouthIN.com.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is looking forward to keeping the Earth Day Clean-Up tradition going for the sixth time in 2020.