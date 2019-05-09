Plymouth Mayor’s Youth Council having cleanup event Saturday

Members of the Plymouth Mayor’s Youth Council are inviting the public to help with beautification projects around the city on Saturday in recognition of Arbor Day.

Griffin Nate, a Plymouth High School student and president of the Mayor’s Youth Council, said the daylong event starts with a shoe recycling drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at River Park Square.

The day officially begins with a kick-off event at 10:30 a.m.

“Our mission statement is as follows, ‘The Mayor’s Youth Council is resolved to improve Plymouth for both current and future generations by connecting the local youth and the local government,’” Nate said. “As per our mission statement, we are committed to improving our city. Part of that effort is continually giving back to the community. There is no better way to maintain that mission statement than cleaning up our city and ensuring that the beauty of our parks lives on.”

The youth council will spread rocks at River Park, plant trees at Centennial Park as well as plant flowers.

The members will also pick up litter as needed.

There will be lunch at noon at River Park Square, according to Nate.

After the planting and clean-up projects are completed, there will be an adopt-a-street ceremony on Randolph Street.

“The Mayor’s Youth Council is fortunate enough to be receiving assistance for our annual Arbor Day Cleanup from the PHS National Honor Society as well as Project Kindness,” Nate said. “Between the three groups already volunteering, we expect around 50-75 volunteers to be present on Saturday. If anyone from the community wants to assist, they are more than welcome to join us on Saturday!”

Along with Project Kindness and the PHS National Honor Society, the day is being sponsored by the Marshall County Recycling Depot, Price’s Nursery, City of Plymouth and the Plymouth Parks Department.