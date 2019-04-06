Plymouth man gets nearly 20 years for dealing meth, pills

A Plymouth man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison earlier this week after he admitted to selling methamphetamine and prescription pain pills in 2018.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Martin J. Noble III, 44, to 17 1/2 years in prison on Thursday after Noble pleaded guilty to dealing meth and narcotic drugs, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said in a news release.

As part of Noble’s plea agreement, a second dealing meth count as well as two charges of maintaining a common nuisance were dismissed.

“Methamphetamine is a drug that destroys families and communities,” Chipman said in the release. “Similarly, the illegal sale of prescription drugs is a significant issue that we are consistently working to eliminate in our community. The damage that these actions have on a community is well documented and can take years to correct. For those reasons, the prosecution of methamphetamine and prescription drug dealing in Marshall County remains a priority in my office.

“This activity will simply not be tolerated.”

