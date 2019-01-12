Plymouth man gets 15 years for dealing cocaine

A Plymouth man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty recently to dealing methamphetamine.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen handed down that prison term to Jacob J. Vanblaricom, 22, in mid-December after Vanblaricom pleaded guilty to a single count of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony.

Vanblaricom sold cocaine to confidential informants working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team on three occasions in February and March.

He was also accused of selling the sedatives alprazolam and clonazepam in May and July.

“Jacob Vanblaricom sold cocaine to undercover officers on several different occasions,” Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said via email Friday. “He also would sell prescription drugs which he obtained for himself but turned around and sold on the street. Obviously Mr. Vanblaricom was making drug selling his career.”

