Plymouth man charged with sex misconduct with minor

A Plymouth man was being held on $25,000 cash bond in the Marshall County Jail late Thursday after he was arrested for allegedly having sex with an underage teen girl.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Kelvin D. Torres Cardona, 21, with a single count of sexual misconduct with a minor in late December.

The charge is a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years if convicted. The average sentence is six years.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges:

A Plymouth mother reported in late November to Plymouth police Det. Ben McIntyre that her 14-year-old daughter had sex with Torres Cardona sometime in late August or early September at Torres Cardona’s apartment.

