Plymouth man arrested for allegedly beating 1-year-old with flyswatter
By:
Shawn McGrath
Thursday, October 11, 2018
PLYMOUTH
A Plymouth man was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $1,500 cash bond late Wednesday on suspicion that he beat a 1-year-old with a flyswatter a day earlier.
Jesus B. Vasquez, 58, was being held on a preliminary charge of battery after Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him at about 4:30 p.m.
