Plymouth library hosting a tea party

Calling all ‘Mad Hatters’ and Monopoly lovers. The public is welcome to a ‘tea party’ at Plymouth Public Library (PPL) Sun., Jan. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the ‘fireplace room’. In addition to tea a variety of games will be made available for families to enjoy together.

Inter-Library Loan Librarian Janis Eberly coordinated the event in hopes to provide an afternoon of enjoyment for families from every generation from small children to grandparents.

Eberly shared her passion for the senior population and the family unit as a whole, “Part of what I do is outreach to seniors. My heart is for generational connection so that we can get younger and older generations together. That was the idea with the tea that it would be a special time for families.”

Eberly continued, “In the Children’s Department I notice grandparents bringing grandchildren in. Parents often bring children in also. During the week it can be difficult for the entire family to come. Sunday afternoons tend to be our family focus day - that is just when the whole family tends to get the opportunity to come in together. Our thought was - let’s do a tea at a time when we could get the family together and have cookies, tea, have the fireplace going, and games set out to to give families an opportunity to enjoy each other.”

Eberly also shared that the library is offering a senior outreach within the community. “We have a senior outreach that we are trying to promote within the community. As long as the patron has a valid Plymouth Public Library card, we can deliver.” At this time the service is available to those living in Plymouth.

Eberly continued, “I have also done two programs out at Pilgrim Manor. We will be going to Miller’s Senior Living Community. We offer digital download classes. We help seniors learn how to access the library’s resource using their devices.”

Eberly explained, “We have focused more on compact disc spoken books and play-a-way books for the residents at Pilgrim Manor. We have also worked on helping them gain access to the Indiana State Library which sends hearing impaired materials for those who need them.”

Eberly worked with the Activities Director at Pilgrim Manor Julia Cole to bring library activities to residents. “We call it ‘Maker Space on the Move’. We took out iron on appliqués that I had created and cut. We helped residents decorate their own t-shirts.”

Eberly shared that the outreach has begun in Plymouth, but eventually they would love to reach out to all of Marshall County and encouraged other libraries to consider similar outreaches within their towns. Eberly confirmed that the outreach will continue at Pilgrim Manor and Miller’s Senior Living Community once a month.

Eberly shared that the outreach helps connect seniors with library materials and fellowship with people, “This will continue to help our senior population to connect and remain connected with literacy materials and enhance fellowship among their neighbors along with staff at the facilities and our staff who facilitate the activities.”

Eberly shared that PPL offers several programs at different times during the week. Angie Salem Resendez and Calvin Hopple are the PPL Marketing Team and are making an effort to inform the community of the events available at the library. A full schedule of events can be viewed on the PPL Facebook page @ Plymouth Public Library. PPL is located at 201 N. Center St., Plymouth.

Eberly emphasized her desire to enrich lives. Eberly shared, “This was my way to honor families.”