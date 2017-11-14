Plymouth leaf pickup to continue at least 1 more week, maybe 2

Leaf pickup for the City of Plymouth will continue for at least one more week and possibly two, according to city officials.

Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt said at the Plymouth Board of Works and Safety meeting on Monday the continuation is because many leaves in the Plymouth area simply haven’t yet fallen.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook,” he said. “We are just getting bombarded with calls.”

Marquardt said leaf pickup will continue until weather changes fully over to winter.

“This is the longest autumn I can remember,” Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter said.