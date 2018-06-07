Plymouth High School's 143rd Commencement

Plymouth High School will host the school's 143rd commencement ceremony on Friday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth High School in the varsity gymnasium.

Parents and guests should enter through door #5. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the public. Tickets are not required for commencement and seating is on a general admission basis.

Weather conditions forecasted may make the Plymouth High School gymnasium more humid or warmer than usual. Plymouth High School would like guests to know the air-conditioned theatre auditorium, located just west of the gym will be open for their convenience. Guest will be able to watch the ceremony on a large projector screen via the PTV at PHS YouTube channel as the event streams live.

The YouTube livestream will be accessible for anyone who cannot attend this year’s Plymouth High School's Commencement by visiting the PTV at PHS YouTube channel at the following web address: www.youtube.com/c/PTVatPHS

Plymouth's class of 2018 is made up of 239 students. More than $3 million in scholarships and grants have been awarded to students in the graduating class. Plymouth Community School Corporation is proud of this year’s graduating seniors for their accomplishments. Community members and supporters are encouraged and welcome to attend this year’s commencement event.