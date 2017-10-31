Plymouth High School hosts regional spell bowl competition

The 33rd annual Indiana Academic Spell Bowl was held Monday night at 18 sites around the state.

Plymouth High School hosted seven area schools in three classes. Mishawaka, Penn, New Prairie, Bremen, Rochester, John Glenn and Plymouth all competed.

Plymouth finished the competition in second overall and second in class 1 behind Penn. Bremen spellers took first in class 3 and New Prairie won class 2.

Plymouth had three individual ribbon winners out of ten spellers. Sydney Morris correctly spelled all nine words, while Autumn Wilson and Jessica Baca both were near perfect only missing one each.