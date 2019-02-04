Plymouth finds a way again to sectional title

Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims found a way, and once again an unexpected one, as Sydney Weir hit a buzzer beater in sectional action at Middlebury to give give Plymouth their first sectional title since 2012-13 by a final of 54-53 over Elkhart Central.

“That’s five buzzer beaters this season and it’s been by five different kids this season,” said Plymouth head coach Dave Duncan. “Syd just caught it in rhythm and let it go. She’s a gamer. She didn’t even hesitate. What a great shot.”

“Syd, the last three or four weeks started practicing real well,” said Duncan. “The last two weeks of the season she’s been playing really well for us and the tournament stretch she’s given us some great minutes.”

Plymouth got great minutes from everybody who saw the floor as a relentless defensive pressure from Central made almost every pass a challenge. The Blazers were able to force six first half turnovers but somehow the Lady Pilgrims weathered the storm and went in at halftime with a six point lead, prompted by another unlikely three point shot at the buzzer.

“Think about Mary Kate Flynn right before half time,” said Duncan. “That’s probably her first shot in six games and she hits a three going into the locker room. It’s big plays by everybody tonight. I thought our defense turned it up and turned them over a little bit at the end and we just kept battling.”

Central came out in the second half and turned up the heat able to stretch their lead to as much as nine but somehow Plymouth kept fighting back with Clair Tanner and Cassidy Holiday taking up the slack. Holiday ended the night with a double/double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“She was all over the glass on both ends of the floor,” said Duncan. “Rebounding she was tapping it and keeping it alive. She had a heckuva game.”

Trailing in the final minute Plymouth was able to play to their advantage and some key misses on open shots and big rebounds came out in the Lady Pilgrims favor.

“I thought they started playing a little faster than they wanted to and I think coach (Will Coatie) would have liked to back them out a little bit,” said Duncan. “But they took a couple quick shots down the stretch.”

A big key was the Lady Pilgrims at the line as they were able to cut the Central lead late in the game without the clock running by hitting key free throws.

“How about our free throw shooting?,” said Duncan. “I think we only missed three free throws all night. Cass (Holiday) and CeCe battling inside. It was just a great team win.”

Next week Plymouth will head to the LaPorte regional with their first sectional title since 2012-13, and will take on #9 ranked and unbeaten Penn in game one at LaPorte scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

“We expect it’s going to be a battle,” said Duncan. “We’re just happy for an opportunity to play next week.”

Plymouth is now 20-5 on the year. Central ends their season at 18-7.

•PLYMOUTH 54, ELKHART CENTRAL 53

at Northridge

Plymouth 13 28 33 54

EC 11 22 39 53

Plymouth (54) - Tanner 3 0-0 7, Holiday 3 9-10 15, Peters 1 2-2 4, Reichard 2 3-3 9, Flynn 1 0-0 3, Robinson 3 6-7 12, Clady 0 0-0 0, Weir 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 20-23 54.

Elkhart Central (53) - J. Miller 0 0-0 0, Harris 8 0-0 16, Costner 5 1-1 14, A. Miller 1 0-0 3, Billgs-Tiller 2 0-2 4, Pulianas 1 0-0 2, Roberson 1 4-4 6, Williams 4 2-5 10. Totals 22 7-12 53.