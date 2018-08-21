Plymouth falls to 10th ranked Warsaw

Sometimes you just have to chalk it up to experience.

That’s the case for a relatively young Plymouth’s girls soccer team after losing to 10th-ranked Warsaw, 4-0, at the Kindt Soccer Plex Tuesday night.

While the two teams now have identical 3-1 records, the veteran Lady Tigers have been playing tough competition with its only loss to defending state champion (Class 2A) Evansville Memorial. They also boast one of the area’s better players in Abby Steffensmeier.

The junior forward set the tone early, finding the back of the net in the sixth minute, but the goal was nullified due to an offsides penalty. Plymouth’s Madison Smith had a shot go off the top of the goalpost just four minutes later, but it ended up being the last good scoring opportunity for the Lady Rockies the rest of the way.

“That’s a very strong team, but I was proud of the girls,” said Plymouth head coach Stephanie Ferch. “I don’t think the score necessarily reflects the whole game. It would have been a whole momentum shift if Madison’s goal goes in. We’re young. We have a lot of girls that have not played against real strong teams. This is their first taste of what it’s like to play high varsity level. They didn’t back down though. It is a character builder, but it did show that we are not going to back down from teams like that. We knew this was going to be a character test for our team.”

Still in the first half, Steffensmeier also had a shot bound off the post and another goal taken off the board due to offsides, but did connect in the 23rd minute. Despite dominating time of possession and outshooting Plymouth 21-8 at halftime, the score was still only, 1-0.

“They are always a quality team defensively,” said Warsaw head coach Jon Hoover. “They threw some stuff at us that we were not expecting, but our team possessed well.”

In the second half, Steffensmeier got plenty of help from Corissa Koontz and Delaney Taylor and Rockies defenders Sydnee Smith, Paige Young, Julia Kinney, Alexis Rose, Emma Cook were kept busy, as was keeper Cece Robinson . Robinson (10 saves) was terrific in goal with a number of diving stops and punch-outs.

“Their goalkeeper had a phenomenal night,” added Hoover. “She kept the score down for them and she made some fantastic saves. We had a lot of shots and she kept throwing them out.”

Warsaw scored four minutes into the second half to make it 2-0 and that score held for the next 30 minutes. Still keeping the pressure on, the Lady Tigers did score two more goals in the final six minutes - one on a beautiful header by Koontz off a corner kick and a blast by Taylor - for the final tallies.



Plymouth will host South Bend Adams on Thursday.

• WARSAW 4, PLYMOUTH 0

At Plymouth

FIRST HALF

W - Abby Steffensmeier 23rd min.

SECOND HALF

W - Audrey Grimm 44th min.

W - Corissa Koontz 74th min.

W - Delaney Taylor 77th min.

Shots: Plymouth 18, Warsaw 39

Saves: Plymouth 10 (Cece Robinson), Warsaw 10 (Kaylee Patton)

Corner kicks: Plymouth 0, Warsaw 9

Fouls: Plymouth 4, Warsaw 5

Yellow Cards: Plymouth 1 (Madison Stiles)

Records: Plymouth 3-1, Warsaw 3-1

JV: Warsaw 2, Plymouth 0

Officials: Josh Overmyer, Ashley Beldon, Jerry Chizum