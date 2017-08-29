Plymouth common council nixes wheel tax proposal
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Plymouth, IN
There will not be a wheel tax for the City of Plymouth.
The common council on Monday decided not to act on a proposed ordinance that would have created a wheel tax for residents of Plymouth.
No councilmember spoke before Mayor Mark Senter declared the issue dead for lack of a motion supporting the issue.
The proposed tax would have applied only for residents of Plymouth. Marshall County does not have a wheel tax.
Additional details in the Pilot News
Category: