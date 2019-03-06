Plymouth BZA tables variance decisions for Water Street housing development

The Plymouth Board of Zoning Appeals tabled at its Tuesday meeting a pair of variance requests for a proposed Water Street housing development.

In two applications, the City of Plymouth asked the BZA to approve a variance for lot width, side yard setback and width-to-depth ratio requirements. The second was a zoning variance request to allow residential development in a commercial district.

The variance requests were needed for the construction of four townhouses in a lot in the 200 block of Water Street, between East Washington and East Garro streets.

Dean Byers, executive director of Marshall County Habitat for Humanity, asked the Plymouth Board of Works and Safety at its meeting last week to donate an about 100-square-foot lot along Water. The land is currently a parking lot.

Plymouth City Attorney Sean Surrisi said the BZA will likely hold a special meeting in about two and a half weeks to vote on the variances.

