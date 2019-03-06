Plymouth BZA OKs tattoo studio downtown

The Plymouth Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday gave the greenlight for an Argos businessman to open a tattoo and piercing shop downtown.

Jaime Fonseca appeared before the Tuesday Plymouth BZA meeting to request a variance to open the tattooing and piercing business at 212 N. Michigan St., which is one building south of the Pilot News on the east side of Michigan.

