Plymouth BZA clears way for possible auto parts store at LJS site

A central Indiana developer hopes to replace a Plymouth fast food restaurant with an auto parts store along the city’s central throughway.

The Plymouth Board of Zoning Appeals approved at its Tuesday meeting a request from Fortville-based Clover Development for a variance to allow the continued use of parking perpendicular and adjacent to the Michigan Street right-of-way.

Clover Development wants to build an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on the current site of Long John Silver’s seafood restaurant, 1930 N. Michigan St.

Plymouth’s Long John Silver’s is owned by the Louisville-based LJS Partners LLC.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.