Plymouth’s Brittney Klotz headed for Grace

Brittney Klotz, a member of the 2019 Class of Plymouth High School, has decided to continue her education and golf career at Grace College. Grace is located in Winona Lake, IN.

Brittney is the daughter of Rex and Michelle Klotz. Brittney plans to major in Nursing. She is currently undecided on what type of nursing she prefers. She is currently ranked 58th in her class of 284 students. She has a GPA of 3.67.

Grace College is a member of the NAIA Division II. They are also a member of the Crossroads League. Other members include Bethel College, Goshen College, Huntington University, Indiana Wesleyan University, Marian University, Mt. Vernon Nazerene University, the University of St. Francis, Spring Arbor University, and Taylor University.

The Grace College Golf program has a fall and spring season. They will open their Fall, 2019 season near the end of August. Grace College Golf is coached by Denny Duncan.