Please help the needy: There is still time to get tickets and vote for ‘Dancing with the Stars’

There is still time to get tickets for the 11th annual ‘Dancing with the Stars’ event.

Executive Director Marshall County Neighborhood Center (MCNC) Chris Garner emphasized, “This is our largest fundraiser every year. This is how we fund our programs here. This is the event that enables us to be more than just a food bank.”

Garner encouraged members of the community to get their ticket, “$75 may seem like a lot for a ticket, but it is tax deductible. You get a great night out of a tax deductible donation. Two tickets will keep the heat and lights on for a family.”

The event is being held at Swan Lake Resort on Sat., Feb. 9. The doors open at 6 p.m.

Garner shared that there will be a buffet style dinner and live auction.

Individual tickets cost $75 each.

Other sponsorships include: Endowment Fund Sponsor at $1,000, Food Pantry Sponsor at $1,500, Building Fund Sponsor at $2,500, Community Cornerstone Sponsor at $5,000, and Champion of the Center Sponsor at $10,000.

Each sponsorship includes one or more reserved tables for 8 or more people and 10 or more votes cast for the sponsor’s favorite dancer(s).

Tickets can be purchased at MCNC, online at www.events.org/neighborhoodcenter or at the door.

