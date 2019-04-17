Pilgrims take advantage of Concord miscues for second NLC win

Six Concord errors and an outstanding pitching performance led Plymouth to a shut out win over the Minutemen 7-0 at Bill Nixon Field.

Plymouth got a second straight outstanding pitching performance, this time from left hander Ezra Winkle as he threw under 80 pitches in a complete game one hitter. Winkle allowed just five baserunners on the night, walking three and striking out five in just his second start of the season.

“We were working on some things in the bullpen this week trying to make sure he doesn’t overthrow anything,” said Plymouth head coach Ryan Wolfe. “He had everything around the plate tonight, he had them really off balance and we played well defensively behind him.”

Plymouth made one error on the night - in the seventh inning - and made every other play behind the senior pitcher to grab a second NLC win of the week. It was also the second straight complete game for Plymouth pitching.

“We haven’t had to use guys that we thought we might have to,” said Wolfe. “We’ve got guys in the bullpen ready to go but anytime you can stretch guys out on just 80 or 90 pitches it allows us to keep those bullpen guys rested and healthy and ready to go when we need them.”

Concord senior left hander Drew McDougle was able to match Winkle for three innings but a no doubt, two out solo homer by senior Cole Filson opened the offense up and helped the Pilgrims push across five more in the fourth and fifth innings.

“The second time through I think his (McDougle’s) fastball got a little flatter,” said Wolfe. “He had some good giddyup on it the first few innings with a little more movement but there in the third or fourth inning when his pitch count got up a little we were able to get on him a little bit.”

Filson had the massive home run but once again it was the Pilgrims speed and aggressiveness on the bases that forced Concord into several errors and led to four runs scoring in the fourth without a Pilgrim hit.

“Once we get guys on base and put them in motion, we can make some things happen,” said Wolfe. “As young as they (Concord) are you get some guys on base they start to worry more about them than maybe throwing strikes and leaving some pitches out over the plate. With our speed it makes guys throw some fastballs in situations they may not want to.”

The aggressiveness on the base paths led directly to the final Plymouth run with courtesy runner Joe Barron scoring from second on a ground ball to the second baseman.

“Any time we can get 90 feet we’re going to do that. Any way possible we’re going to do that,” said Wolfe. “With Joe there Coach (Tony) Plothow is watching that all the way and never hesitated to send him. You keep running hard until somebody stops you.”

Plymouth (6-1, 2-0) will hit the road for the first time in NLC play on Friday as they travel to Warsaw for a game with the Tigers set for a 5:30 p.m. start. Concord is now 0-9 and 0-2 in NLC play.

•PLYMOUTH 7, CONCORD 0

at Bill Nixon Field

Concord 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1-6

Plymouth 0 1 1 4 1 0 x 7-6-1

WP - Winkle (1-0). LP - McDougle. HR - Filson (P). 2B - Dobuck (P), Deacon (P).