Pilgrims offensive explosion takes win over Triton

Plymouth’s Pilgrims erupted for 18 hits in a 23-0 win over Triton at Bill Nixon Field.

The Pilgrims scored five in the first and never looked back in taking the win, their fourth in the new season in their final game before NLC play begins on Monday night.

“I thought we hit the ball well, and that doesn’t always happen in a game like this where maybe guys aren’t bringing it as hard as what you’ve seen,” said Plymouth head coach Ryan Wolfe. “I thought our varsity guys had some good swings to right center field. Having good approaches at the plate are important in every game.”

“There are things you do all the time when you are a good quality team no matter who you play or what the score is,” he said. “I think we have a group of guys that understand that and I’m excited going into conference play.”

Joe Barron got the start on the mound for the Pilgrims and had a very inauspicious beginning hitting the Triton lead off man Ty Ferry with the very first pitch of the game but went on to strike out six in three innings of work and gave up just one hit.

Plymouth went to their bench early and often getting 17 players into the game before the night was over.

“You want to get guys in the game and we had a few extra guys dressed tonight with no JV game and that was our plan to start and see what happened,” said Wolfe. “We knew that they were young coming in and if we got ahead we were going to try to get some kids in the game. Some of them even got two or three at bats. They have a string here without a game and you have to keep them fresh.”

On the mound Grant Dexter and Nick Speir each pitched an inning of relief, their first appearances on the mound on the season.

“We had a plan scripted of getting Joe (Barron) three or four innings there and hopefully getting Dex (Grant Dexter) and (Nick) Speir some innings on the mound,” said Wolfe. “They’ve thrown some bullpens and some side sessions but there is nothing like actual varsity game innings and going forward you never know. The more guys you have with that varsity experience the better off you are.”

Dexter had a good night at the plate as well with four RBIs and a pair of hits. Jesus Luva, Cole Filson, Ezra Winkle and Matt Dobuck each had a pair of hits for Plymouth.

While almost everything that could went their way, Wolfe knows that the next few days of practice will be important with Elkhart Memorial coming to Bill Nixon Field on Monday night.

“We need to spend some time the next few days doing the little things,” said Wolfe. “We didn’t run out some ground balls very hard and in a game like this you have to stay sharp on those little things. We’ll work some kinks out of our bunt coverages and some other things in the next few days getting ready for Monday.”

Plymouth is now 4-1 with a home game on Monday. Triton is now 0-3.

•PLYMOUTH 23, TRITON 0

at Bill Nixon Field

Triton 0 0 0 0 0 0-2-5

Plymouth 5 8 5 5 x 23-18-0

WP - Barron. LP - Kauffman. 2B - Filson (P), E. Winkle (P), Lee (P).