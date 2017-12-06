Pilgrims never look back in win over Winamac

A defense that had Winamac out of sorts for an entire evening led Plymouth’s Pilgrims to a 47-33 win at home.

“Definitely still not where we want to be but the effort tonight was there,” said Plymouth coach Ryan Bales. “The (Calvin) Larkin kid is capable of going crazy offensively. We wanted to make him work as hard as he could. He got a few easy ones but overall I thought we did a good job of bottling him up and making somebody else beat us.”

Larkin was below his average of 23 but was still able to get 19 on the night to lead all scorers in the game. The rest of the Winamac roster had just 13.

“Our guys followed the game plan and in a game like this (Garrett) Tharp and (Kadin) McCrammer guarding their screeners play more of a role,” said Bales. “Those guys have to clog the holes and talk on screens and I thought they did an excellent job of doing that.”

Garrett Tharp had a big night leading the Pilgrims with 14 and adding 11 rebounds to post the double/double.

“I thought Garrett Tharp did a great job cleaning up the boards which is something that we did not do on Friday,” said Bales. “I thought he handled himself well.”

“One of the things on the board were we had to get the ball into the paint,” said Bales. “Whether that was by dribble penetration or a post feed I thought we had a chance to exploit them.”

Kadin McCrammer had a big role as well with eight points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists.

“He’s very versatile and I thought he made some nice decisions with the ball getting a few assists there,” said Bales. “He just understands the game. I was glad to see him respond with the little things - the charges and I think he had a couple of low blocks there.”

“These Tuesday night games are a little different,” said Bales. “I thought the third quarter we came out and responded well. We had a couple of great score stops I thought we did a great job of protecting the ball. It’s nice to see some guys take the ball to the basket and make some plays.”

Plymouth (4-1) plays Friday night at home with Peru. Winamac is 2-1 on the year.

•PLYMOUTH 47, WINAMAC 33

At Plymouth

Winamac 6 12 21 33

Plymouth 14 20 34 47

Winamac (33) - Will Larkin 1 0-0 3, Griffeth 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Huggler 0 0-0 0, Calvin Larkin 7 4-5 19, Smith 1 0-0 2, Brandt 2 1-1 5, Kasten 2 0-0 4, Despot 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-6 33.

Plymouth (47) - Nixon 1 0-0 2, Hilliard 4 0-0 10, Carmichael 0 0-0 0, Filson 5 3-4 13, Zeigler 0 0-0 0, McCrammer 4 0-1 8, Reichard 0 0-0 0, Leazenby 0 0-0 0, Skirvin 0 0-0 0, Tharp 5 4-6 14. Totals 19 7-11 47.

3 Pt. FG - Winamac 2-15 (W. Larkin, C Larkin), Plymouth 2-11 (Hilliard 2).

Rebounds - Winamac 20 (Despot 6), Plymouth 30 (Tharp 11).

Assists - Winamac 4 (W. Larkin 2), Plymouth 8 (McCrammer 4).

Steals - Winamac 7 (Griffeth, C. Larkin 2), Plymouth 9 (McCrammer 4).

Turnovers - Winamac 19, Plymouth 11.

Fouls (Fouled out) - Winamac 12, Plymouth 8.

*Follow Rusty Nixon on Twitter @PilotNewsRN