Pilgrims live to fight another day with win over Goshen

A week in the sports world can be an eternity and for Plymouth’s Pilgrims, facing Goshen for the second time in less than seven days it meant hanging on for dear life for a 50-43 first round sectional win at Elkhart.

Plymouth coach Ryan Bales warned his team at the end of a big win over the Red Hawks Thursday night at Plymouth that the team they would face in less than a week would be much different. And they were.

“It was senior night last week and that’s different, we were at home last week and that was different, and they didn’t hit shots last week,” said Bales. “We knew they were more than capable and they showed that confidence tonight.”

“I know it was a seven point win but it felt like a half a point in the final score.”

In the games opening moments it seemed that Plymouth might have a similar outcome as they jumped to a 9-0 quick, early lead but Goshen had other ideas.

“Obviously early on we shut them down but they also missed some shots early,” said Bales. “It seemed like once they got their first one to go down they relaxed a little bit and executed really well tonight.”

Plymouth faced a furious onslaught from Goshen’s Bryant Robinson who guarded Plymouth’s Clay Hilliard all night and pretty much kept the ball out of his hands until late in the game, meanwhile scoring 24 points of his own with eight rebounds.

Fellow post mate Porter Revoir gave the Pilgrims just as many match up troubles.

“They are a load for us down low,” said Bales. “They have a great inside, outside game but I was proud of our kids. We didn’t play our best game by any means, but we strung enough stops together and hit some big shots down the stretch to pull this one out. The bottom line is that we get to play Friday.”

“He’s (Bryant Robinson) one of the most athletic kids we face all year, but coach Plothow had a great call on the inbounds play late in the game,” said Bales. “We finally shook free of him and hit him (Clay Hilliard) in stride and he got an open look and that play was big for us down the stretch.”

It was literally a game of attrition early as Plymouth could only manage 13 first half points but Goshen had just 10.

Just like a week earlier the second half was a different story with both offenses heating up but the Pilgrims able to get enough defensive stops down the line to get the win.

“Both teams laid it on the line there’s no doubt about that,” said Bales. “I think our communication needs to get better, we had a few break downs. That was something that we were pretty good at last week. We’ve got a louder atmosphere, some guys playing their first sectional game and the bottom line is that we’re going to have to be a lot better on Friday.”

Jake Reichard led the way in the second half for the Pilgrims, ending the night with 18 points four rebounds and three assists in taking the role of facilitator for the Pilgrim offense.

“In the first half he had some great looks, they just weren’t falling,” said Bales. “In the second half he got to the rim. He got started with a shoulder in and got to the free throw line and kind do got himself going. He stepped up and didn’t play like a sophomore, but our guys set some great screens for him too, and hit him at the right times.”

Plymouth moves to 15-8 and takes on Northridge in round two of sectional action at Elkhart on Friday night’s game two.

“Northridge is playing really, really well,” said Bales. “They’ve won 10 in a row now. For us we have to play better. I know we can.”

•PLYMOUTH 50, GOSHEN 43

at Elkhart North Side Gym

Plymouth 9 4 14 23 - 50

Goshen 4 6 22 11 - 43

Plymouth (50) - Hunter 0 1-2 1, Carmichael 0 0-0 0, Hilliard 3 4-4 12, Filson 2 1-1 5, Reichard 7 3-4 18, Tremaine 2 0-0 5, Dolan 0 0-0 0, Barron 1 0-0 3, Winkle 0 0-0 0, Himes 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 11-15 50.

Goshen (43) - Hogan 0 2-2 2, Barker 0 0-0 0, Cain 0 0-0 0, Good 1 2-4 5, Newell 2 1-2 5, Revoir 3 1-2 7, Singer 0 0-0 0, Robinson 10 1-2 24. Totals 16 7-12 43.

3 pt FG - Plymouth 5-19 (Hilliard 2), Goshen 4-15 (Robinson 3).

Rebounds - Plymouth 23 (Filson 5), Goshen 23 (Revoir 7).

Assists - Plymouth 14 (Reichard 4), Goshen 8 (Newell 3).

Steals - Plymouth 10 (Hilliard 3), Goshen 3 (Hogan, Good, Newell 1).

Turnovers - Plymouth 11, Goshen 13.

Fouls (Fouled out) - Plymouth 17, Goshen 15.