Pickleball Meeting in Knox

Are you in a pickle trying to find a new game to play? Try the paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels, Pickleball.

Wednesday, March 20, there will be an informational meeting explaining everything needed to know about one of the fastest growing sports. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center.

Pat Larkin will be the instructor for the night and will explain the game, its rules, answer any questions, and see if there is an interest in bringing Pickleball to Knox.

Here’s a few tidbits about the game:

• Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

• It can be played indoors or outdoors.

• The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn.

• The game first started during the summer of 1965 at the home of former State Representative Joel Pritchard.

For more information, contact the Mayor’s office at 574-772-4553. No RSVP is necessary to attend this meeting.