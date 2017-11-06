The PHS Theatre Department presented "The Spell of Sleeping Beauty"

The members of the Plymouth High School (PHS) Theatre Department staged a presentation of The Spell of Sleeping Beauty over the weekend.

The play, written by Vera Morris, was adapted and dramatized from the stories of Jakob and Wilhelm Grimm. It was produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. The story takes place in the Kingdom of Never Nod. Celebration is held in the kingdom due to the birth of Princess. Briar-Rose, but when the evil witch Evilina places a curse on the kingdom it dooms the Kingdom of Never Nod to nod off to sleep. It’s up to Prince Alexander to rescue the Princess and the Kingdom by thwarting a series of evil.