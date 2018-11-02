PHS Theatre Department performing ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ this Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Plymouth High School Theatre Department will present “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $4 for anyone 12 and under and $5 for anyone 13 and older.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before each show.

As this is the 40th anniversary show, there will also have a special table for anyone who has been in the cast or crew of any of the school’s previous 39 shows.

The PHS Theatre Dept. will have a few pictures and fun memories of past shows.

The Theatre Dept. will provide stickers that they would like all previous cast and crew to write on and list the shows by year they were involved with and then each PHS Theatre alums will be recognized at the end of each performance.

Dan Tyree, Jane Faulstich, and Charlotte Tyree will be at all four shows, so PHS Theatre alumni are asked to please join the PHS Theatre in this walk down memory lane of your PHS children's show experience.

PHS is fortunate to have such a strong theatre program, organizers said in a press release.

Each year, PHS students look forward to this annual event.

PHS has actually been doing a children’s production since 1979, so that makes this year the 40th anniversary show! Many people have been to a PHS theatre production and the PHS staff looks forward to seeing them again this year.

To anyone who has not been able to attend in the past, but thinks this year might be a great time to start, Plymouth High School would be thrilled to have you attend one of the four performances, organizers said.

This year’s production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will run for about one hour and fifteen minutes.