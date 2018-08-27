PHS taking steps to remove mold

Plymouth High School administrators moved quickly to ensure that both students and staff were in a safe learning environment after Aspergillum Penicillium Mold was discovered in a classroom. Parents were notified by email on Wednesday that the mold had been found.

According to Principal Jim Condon, a teacher discovered the mold on an exterior wall and immediately notified administrators.

On Friday, Condon said, ”We have completed a professional air quality test in the classroom and are now taking the necessary steps to ensure that the mold is completely removed. The situation was not alarming, but needed attention.”

According to Condon, 10-12 additional rooms were tested for air quality, but the only mold was found in the one classroom.

He said they are following the steps outlined by the air quality testers and it is expected to take 10-12 days to “cure” following treatment. He said, “I’m in no hurry to have students return to that classroom.”

He said the school nurse was apprised of the situation and is open, as all the administrators are, to receiving questions. Condon said, “We want to be as transparent as we can.”

At this point, they believe the mold was due to excessive humidity, possibly reaching 90 percent, at a time when the air conditioning units were shut down over the weekend.

Condon said they have additionally purchased some 20 air purifying units that are being used throughout the building