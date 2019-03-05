PHS student earns top honors in 2019 Scholastic Art Show

Weidner School of Inquiry (WSOI) @ PHS junior Grace Bougher won two Gold Key awards at the 2019 Scholastic Art Show. '

Bougher, she said this was her first time entering her artwork in the Scholastic Art Awards.

“I’ve been entering the Tri Kappa Art show yearly. However, this is the first time I’ve entered an art show of this size.”

Her pieces were both entered in the 2019 Scholastic Art Show drawing and illustrations category and are titled, “Totem Pole” and “Warthog.”

“My Totem Pole piece was done during drawing class and at home. I would work on it during class, and then take it home and continue working on it. My Warthog illustration was more of a personal piece. It came to me pretty spontaneously while school was out, so I drew it while at home."

She said both pieces were finished in the spring and summer of 2018.

Totem Pole also won Best in Show at the Plymouth chapter of the Tri Kappa Art show held last May at Plymouth High School.

WSOI Art Teacher Haley Church said she and the staff at PHS are very excited for Bougher and her artwork to receive this distinction.

“We have had other students enter their artwork in the 2019 2019 Scholastic Art Show, but Grace is the first of my students to receive this distinction and earn a Gold Key.”

