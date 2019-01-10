PHS student body attempts to raise over $40,000 with 8th annual dance marathon

On Jan. 12, registered students of Plymouth High School will have the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of cornhole, spikeball, ping pong, can jam, music, and a game of ships and sailors while learning the choreography of a dance routine set to different styles of music and raising money for the Magic Castle Cart and Palliative Care Team at Riley’s Children’s Hospital.

President of the PHS Riley Dance Marathon Kelsey Owen, a senior who has been involved with the event for the previous four years, reported that they were able to raise a total of $39,081.74 for both of the Hospital’s programs.

“As president I direct my executive board to contact businesses and get student involvement,” Owen stated, “I also go to a lot of businesses to promote and inquire for monetary support while planning tons of fundraisers.”

