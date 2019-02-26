PHS speech team wins sectional tournament

The Plymouth High School Speech Team not only won the sectional tournament held on Saturday, February 23, but also established a new school record for the number of first place champions. Plymouth had a champion in 13 of the 14 events offered. Competitors placing in the top six in their event won a bid to the state tournament to be held on March 9 at Fishers High School.

Assistant coach Dan Tyree says the students on the team have put in the kind of dedication that it takes to win. Tyree said, “I can’t think of too many students who have missed a practice.”

According to Tyree, the PHS team has not won the state class title since 2009. He said, “ In the past few years, we have felt like we really needed to emphasize the state tournament equally than the national tournament. I think the results have paid off. “ “Now that we are going in with a champion all but one event. Our kids are on a mission.” He said.

The state tournament is the culmination of the Indiana High School Forensic Association (IHSFA) speech year. There is another contest sponsored by the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) that qualifies competitors to a national tournament.

Placing at the sectional held in Plymouth were as follows:

Discussion: Jack Garner, champion; Emma Kruyer, 2nd; Anja Houin, 1st alternate.

Drama: Andrew Haines, champion; Jada Anglin, 3rd; Rylee Tostevin, 4th, Bridgett Schafer, 5th.

Duo: Madison Smith/Rylee Tostevin, champion; Levi Crawford/Andrew Haines, 2nd; Liam Fort/Nathan Filson, 4th.

Humor: Katy Smith, champion; Brenna Large, 1st alternate; Fernando Cortés, 2nd alternate.

Impromptu: Trent McKenzie, champion; Brenna Large, 1st alternate; Fernando Cortés, 2nd alternate.

Informative: Elizabeth Méndez, champion; Edgar Garcia, 2nd.

International Extemporaneous: Trent McKenzie, champion; Fernando Cortés, 3rd.

Original Oratory: Josie Edwards, champion; Bridgett Schafer, 2nd; Elizabeth Méndez, 3rd; Edgar Garcia, 4th.

Original Performance: Holly DeSalle, champion; Autumn Baird, 2nd.

Programmed Oral Interpretation: Levi Crawford: champion; Katy Smith, 4th; Ana Baca, 5th; Jacob Moreno, 6th.

Prose: Katie Buckland, champion; Holly DeSalle, 2nd; Jade Anglin, 3rd; Ana Baca, 4th.

United States Extemporaneous : Brenna Large, champion.

Broadcasting: Leslie Dorantes, 3rd.

Tyree said the coaches have been concerned about how the team can maintain the strong finishes they have experienced this year since 12 of the 13 champions at the sectional are graduating seniors. He said, “With the number of our young kids who placed on Saturday, we will be in good shape for next year.”

Each of the competitors headed to the state contest will have to pay $150 for their share of hotel rooms for two nights, team dinner, and transportation costs. As they have done for several years, students will be seeking sponsorships from the community. Those wishing to help with expenses for a particular student or the team are asked to forward checks made out to Plymouth High School.